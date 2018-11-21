Al Suwaiq, Al Nasr take part in AFC workshop

MUSCAT, Nov 21 – The Sultanate’s representatives in the AFC Cup championship, Al Suwaiq and Al Nasr clubs, participated in the workshop for the teams who will take part in the AFC Cup 2019 and AFC Champions League 2019. Abdullah al Harthi, manager of Al Suwaiq, and Hilal al Kharousi, media coordinator, represented Al Suwaiq during the AFC workshop which began held on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The workshop, which featured participation of 300 representatives from east and west Asia continent, will address the administrative and technical rules and regulations of AFC cup tournament.

Also, during the meeting all the representatives will be briefed on the best practices and ways for organising the matches as per the AFC rules and standards. “It was a such great experience for us to part at this workshop and to know the latest rules and regulations of AFC matches organisation. The current workshop was an opportunity to meet with senior officials of AFC, match commissioners and referees to discuss with them for better ways of organisation and benefiting from lessons learned,” Hilal al Kharousi said. On the other hand, Abdullah al Harthi, manager of Al Suwaiq club, pointed out that the workshop included participation of experienced personnel’s which raised level of gaining better skills and experiences. “Learning from such organisation like an AFC, it will reflect on positive impact to the Sultanate’s football and ranking it as one of the best association which implement the required rules and regulations of AFC,” Al Harthi concluded.