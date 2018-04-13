Al Suwaiq, Al Nasr look to dominate as Omantel League gets underway

After the thrilling finish to the HM Cup, the Omani domestic football season gets to its business end with the commencement of the second phase and the 16th week of the Omantel League today. The HM Cup champions Al Nasr will clash with Al Shabab at the Salalah Youth Complex and will hope to replicate the same form they showed in the HM Cup.

In Muscat, league leaders Al Suwaiq will go up against Al Mudhaibi at the Seeb Stadium.

In other games, Saham will take on Muscat while Sohar will lock horns with Al Salam.

Al Nahda will clash with Oman Club at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex while Mirbat will play Fanja at the same venue.

Dhofar, meanwhile, will take on Al Oruba at Sur Youth Complex.

Al Nasr, will rekindle the memories of the HM Cup semifinals as they face Al Shabab in this week of Omantel League. The HM Cup champions have 24 points from 15 games while Al Shabab, who are second placed in the league, possess 34 points from the same number of matches.

The first-leg of the match finished with a 1-0 victory for Al Nasr. Al Shabab, who are the team from North Al Batinah, would be keen to end the match with three points and be closer with leaders Al Suwaiq.

Al Nasr are still basking in the glory of the HM Cup triumph and that achievement is a positive push for the team in the remaining matches of league.

Al Suwaiq will look to extend their lead in the Omantel League when they take on Al Mudhaibi at the Seeb Stadium on Saturday. Al Suwaiq are leading with 38 points from 15 games. Coach Hakeem Shaker, new coach of Al Suwaiq, will be keen to capture a victory and stamp the team’s domination in the top spot of the table. On the other hand, Al Mudhaibi will try their best to come out with three points and reach to 22 points and be in a better position in the league table.

The eight-placed Fanja team, with 18 points from 15 games, will face Mirbat with 16 points from 15 games in a thriller of a match. Both teams and especially Mirbat would want to avoid a draw or defeat as they are at the bottom of the table. A victory is the main aim for them especially for Mirbat.

Defending champion, Dhofar, will have a tough match against Al Oruba, who are playing at home (Sur). Dhofar had lost the last match in the league against Al Shabab and they will look to gain three points in today’s match. On the other hand, Al Oruba will use the fan support and home conditions as factors to grab the victory and be close to the top teams of the league.

Saham and Oman Club, with 18 points each, would be looking to improve their position in the table of league as they face off Muscat and Al Nahda accordingly.

The scenario is the same for the Sohar and Al Salam match. Sohar will try to put behind the bitter memories of their defeat to Al Nasr in the HM Cup and start a new chapter. Al Salam would also be keen for three points and get themselves away from the relegation-threatened spots in the table of Omantel League.

