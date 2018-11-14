Al Skaiti, Al Sobhi win Sultan Qaboos Awards

Muscat, Nov 14 – Hamad bin Abdullah al Skaiti and film-maker Eisa bin Salim al Sobhi have won Sultan Qaboos Awards for Culture, Arts and Literature 2018. The names were announced by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, at a press conference on Wednesday. Al Skaiti won the award for his study on heritage while short film Black Doesn’t Suit You fetched award for Al Sobhi. In traditional poetry, the award was withheld as none of the works passed muster. Sultan Qaboos awards are presented alternatively to Arabs and Omanis every two years for their contribution to culture, art and literature. The submission of works began on March 4 and ended on July 26.

Al Riyami said the screening committee shortlisted 22 works in non-tangible cultural heritage; 32 in short films and 20 in traditional poetry. The jury included academics, writers, critics and artists. Final jury for studies on intangible cultural heritage included Sayyid Said al Busaidi, Director-General of Arts, Ministry of Heritage and Culture; Dr Hikmat al Nawaysa, Adviser to Minister of Culture for Heritage in Jordan; and Dr Tariq al Malki, lecturer at Hassan II University, Morocco. Jury for short films: Majdi Ali, a television and film director and president, Sharm el Sheikh Film Festival in Egypt; Mohammed al Kindi, Head of Omani Society for Cinema and Theatre; and Ali al Jamri, a director from Bahrain. Jury for traditional poetry: Badr Borsili, a poet from Kuwait; and Dr Saif al Ramadhani and Humood al Aisari, both poets from Oman.

Mai al Abria