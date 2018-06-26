Al Shuhi inspects water projects in Dhofar

SALALAH: Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, paid a visit to the Governorate of Dhofar during which he inspected the maintenance of dams and water springs which were affected by the tropical Cyclone Mekunu that hit Dhofar recently. The visit included the springs of Al Jerziz, Sahlanout, Athoum and Tabraq and others to follow up the effort being exerted to maintain them as residents rely on these springs for their water needs. The minister also visited the detention dam in Salalah and the subsurface dam at Wadi Sahlanout.

The ministry took necessary measures during the tropical conditions that affected the Governorate of Dhofar by forming field work teams from the Directorate of Water Resources Management and the Aflaj Department in Dhofar Governorate. As soon as the weather condition was over, the ministry embarked upon the repair of the affected lakes and dams. The Governorate of Dhofar boasts plenty of lakes and water springs in the mountains and valleys which strength from the Niyabat of Al Shuwaymiyah in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands to the Wilayat of Dhalkout to the west as well as some lakes in Al Najd area. The springs of Al Jerziz, Sahlanout, Athoum, Tabraq and Darbat are among the most visited by the tourists.