Al Shibani wins silver for Oman in Egypt

MUSCAT, Feb 17 – Oman’s bowling star and member of national women’s team, Aisha al Shibani, grabbed the first silver medal for the Sultanate at the Arab Bowling Championship for men and women which is under way in Egypt. Al Shibani clinched the medal during single competitions on the first day of tournament on Friday. As many as 28 players were in competitions representing seven countries. She produced a sensational display to log in the highest series of the tournament with a score of 1,163 guiding the Sultanate to the first silver in the championship. Sara al Maskari, another member of national women team, was very close for a medal but for an ordinary last round result.

In the men’s singles section, Ghalib al Busaidi and Hassan al Kharousi were positioned at the sixth and 10th places respectively while the gold medal went to Egypt’s Islam Eid. Sayed Ibrahim from the UAE claimed silver while Aymen Hashim took the bronze. Oman men’s team will continue their campaign in doubles category on Monday, while Oman women’s team will take part in the team category on the third day of the competitions.

Related