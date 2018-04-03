Oman Sport Sports 

Al Shabab to take part in Arabian championship league

Oman Observer

Sports reporter –
MUSCAT, April 3 –
Al Shabab club will take part in Arabian championship league in August as they signed an agreement with general secretary of Arabian championship league on Tuesday. Hamza al Balushi, chairman of Al Shabab club, represented the Omani club while Talal al Shaikh, vice-general secretary of Arabian championship league, Said Othman al Balushi, general secretary of Oman Football Association (OFA), and officials of OFA were present. The tournament draw will be held in Riyadh on April 20.

