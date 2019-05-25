Al Shabab relegated to first division league

MUSCAT, May 25 – Al Shabab became the third team to be relegated to the First Division League for the next season of 2019/2020 as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Al Rustaq in the penultimate round of Omantel League, late on Friday at Seeb Stadium. The South Batinah team joined HM Cup champion Sur and Majees into relegation to the First Division League. Mohammed al Ghafri was the star of the match as he netted both the goals and added three points to Rustaq’s kitty as they reached 37 points at the sixth place while Al Shabab freezed at 12th position with 23 points.

Despite their 1-0 loss against Al Nahdha, Oman club secured their presence among top-tier teams. The club from the capital city kept the four points margin with the closest competitor Al Shabab and survived finally to play in the Omantel League next season. Oman club was placed in the 11th place and possess 27 points from 25 games. The hosts, Al Nahdha, on the other hand confirmed the third place in the league order with this victory as they jumped to 43 points. Abdullah al Hadhrami scored the winning goal for the Al Buraimi club.

Sur, the HM Cup winner, who were already relegated from the previous round suffered a new defeat against Suwaiq 4-0. Suwaiq were placed at fourth place with 38 points while Sur freezed at the 13th place with 19 points only. Al Nasr assured themselves of the second spot as they registered a 4-0 win over the neighbours Mirbat and reached 47 points. Mirbat are positioned at the middle of the league order with 29 points at tenth position.

After just one season in the top domestic league, Majees will play among the first division league clubs. The Batinah team suffered a loss in this round against the league champion Dhofar 3-1. The league leaders and Salalah giants are moving consistently without any defeat for the team in this season. With one more round to go, the Salalah team will look to register another record through winning the league without any defeat and claiming their 11th title in history. Al Oruba was a 3-1 winner over Saham at home in Sur Sports Complex on Thursday and Suhar registered a 3-2 victory against Muscat at Seeb Stadium in the same day.

