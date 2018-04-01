Al Shabab defend U-15 league title

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, April 1 –

Defending champions Al Shabab, clinched the Shield of U-15 football league after a thrilling 2-1 win over Seeb Club at the Seeb Stadium late on Saturday.

Naser al Naabi and Al Azhar al Balushi scored for Al Shabab, while Qusai al Jaradi netted for Seeb.

Said Salim al Shanfari, general manager — marketing, communications and performance at Omantel, was the chief guest and gave away the awards to the Al Shabab and Seeb players and handed over individual awards. Also present on the occasion were, Said Othman al Balushi, General-Secretary of Oman Football Association (OFA), board members of OFA and other officials.

“The U-15 team brought us the cheers after defeat over Al Nasr in the HM Cup semifinals,” Hamza al Balushi, chairman of Al Shabab club, said. “There is a clear and specific plan for the U-15 team until 2020. We are keen to find an experienced foreign coach for next season to take the team to the top technical level,” Al Balushi added.

“I followed Seeb team during the last three matches. I studied all the strength and weakness points of the Seeb players. I worked out to control the Seeb’s attackers specially in the first half,” Aymen al Owaisi, head coach of Al Shabab, said.

“We will give special focus on this team and prepare them for the next level which is U-19. These are our key players for the future,” Al Owaisi added.

“Both clubs have proved that they have a very fabulous young stars. This is the result of hard work by the clubs,” Said al Shanfari said.

“Omantel will continue to support all sports and football is one of our main sport,” Al Shanfari added.

