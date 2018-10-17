Al Saif Al Sareea 3 joint war exercise begins

MUSCAT: Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3), the Omani-British military exercise, began on Wednesday after the completion of Al Shumookh 2. Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Exercise Director, hailed the achievements made at Al Shumookh 2 exercise. He pointed out that the training objectives that were achieved should be a source of pride for Oman and its loyal people. The SAF Chief of Staff thanked all organisations taking part at the exercise and hoped that this level of harmony should be maintained during the joint military exercises to achieve the national objective; serving the country and His Majesty the Sultan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The SAF Chief of Staff thanked the Royal British Forces taking part at the exercise. He said the exercise provides a good opportunity for sharing experiences. Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) welcomed Major General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British forces and Joint Force Commander, on the occasion of commencing the Al Saif Al Sareea 3. — ONA

Related