Al Saadi launches new book on Gulf Cup win

MUSCAT, April 4 –

Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, launched a book on Oman’s Arabian Gulf Cup triumph in Kuwait in January. The book ‘the joy of community’ by author Salim al Habsi was launched in presence of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said al Hasani, Minister of Information, Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, OFA chairman, and officials at Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday.

Author Salim al Habsi Documented the victory of Oman national football team in the 23rd Gulf Cup which is as an important piece of history that help to inspire children and future generations.

The book contains different chapters that focused Oman’s crowning the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait in January. Minister of Sports Affairs and invitees also visited an exhibition that was part of event which contained more than 15 photographs that illustrated the journey of the Omani team to the crown.

