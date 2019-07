Muscat: Abdulaziz al Ruzaiqi scored the equaliser for the Oman Under-16 team against Bahrain at the West Asian Football Championship which is under way in Jordan. The match ended 1-1 late on Thursday. The Sultanate team’s goal was netted in the 92nd minute. The Oman U-16 team had played out a goalless draw against Iraq in the opening match.

