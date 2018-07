MUSCAT: The 6th version of Al Roya Youth Initiative Award 2018, sponsored by Occidental Oman company Oxy was launched on Thursday under the auspices of Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

“Al Roya Youth Initiative Award” translates the Royal approach of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos about intensifying the works related to developing youth cadres to play a bigger role in the development process in the Sultanate, said al Aufi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas in a statement to reporters.

“The Award aims at creating bigger horizon for innovators and entrepreneurs in order to develop their innovations and initiatives to be able to enter the market,” he added.

Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, Editor-in-Chief of the Al Roya Newspaper and General Supervisor of the Award delivered a speech where he highlighted the efforts made by the award team over the past years to keep pace with the developments made in social, economic and technological fields.

“Al Roya Youth Initiative Award has contributed to unveiling unique Omani talents of which many were short-listed to the finals and received prestigious awards,” said Nasser al Maskari, CSR Manager, Oxy Oman.

The fields of the 2018 award include electronics, robots, renewable energy, arts, voluntary work, digital applications, digital media, handicapped and waste management.

The top three winners in the 8 categories (total 24) will receive financial awards.

The top winner will receive RO 1,500, the first runner up will receive RO 1,000 and the third runner up will receive RO 500 in addition to a certificate of appreciation.

None of the awards will be shared and in case the project is presented by a group of people, the award will be in the name of the project and not those who implemented it.

They will only receive certificates of appreciation. The applicant for the award should be an Omani student or a youth team.

The age should be between 18 to 40 except for robots where the applicant age may be 6 years and above.

The applicant may apply only to one category but may submit works done with others.

The launch ceremony was attended by Steve Kelly, GM of Oxy, a number of innovators and those interested in the award. — ONA

