Al Raffd Fund launches Al Maqsaf Initiative

MUSCAT, APRIL 27 – As a part of its efforts to provide new and innovative business opportunities for entrepreneurs to open new marketing outlets in several business sectors throughout of Oman, and to enhance beneficiary cooperation between the public and private sectors in the Sultanate, Al Raffd Fund launched recently Al Maqsaf Initiative at Schlumberger Oman. The event took place under the auspices of Dr Essam bin Ali bin Ahmed al Rawas, Vice President of the General Authority for Craft Industries, Member of the Board of Directors of the Al Raffd Fund, in the presence of Tariq bin Suleiman al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd Fund, Ali bin Mohammad Rida al Lawati, CEO of Schlumberger and a number of directors and officials of the company and the Fund.

Al Maqsaf Initiative aims to establish a number of small coffee shops to offer different meals and drinks to the employees in government and private offices at the institution’s headquarters. The first two projects of Al Maqsaf Initiative have been inaugurated at the building of Schlumberger Oman by Dr Essam bin Ali bin Ahmed al Rawas, Vice President of the General Authority for Craft Industries, Member of the Board of Directors of the Al Raffd Fund. Commenting on this initiative, Al Rawas thanked Schlumberger Oman for hosting the first two projects, stressing that the company has contributed significantly to the realisation of the Al Raffd Fund’s message and targets.

He also stated that as the challenges are continuing and changeable, the people in Oman are continuously moving forward to upcoming new stages.

“Al Raffd Fund works well to change the entrepreneurial mindset, which is a viable concept, while involvement in entrepreneurship by setting new business project has its many challenges, the Sultanate’s youth are capable to overcome the challenges, which they may face in this field, “ Al Rawas added.

Tariq bin Suleiman al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd, said: “Al Raffd Fund is always keen to develop the SME enterprises, financed by the fund, through providing necessary support and solutions to SME, in addition to help to providing business opportunities and contracts for these enterprises. Al Maqsaf Initiative is considered to be a part of support provided by the Fund to its beneficiaries.”

He added: “Today we are witnessing the launch of the first two projects of Al Maqsaf Initiative of two small cafes. Thanks to Schlumberger Oman for their cooperation and for hosting these projects.”

“Al Raffd has financed all studies and research related to the initiative, developed the site and provided all the equipment that are required for the two projects. Therefore we thank the company where it allocated a suitable place for the projects for a period of two years,” Al Farsi added.

The CEO of Al Raffd Fund also called upon all public and private sector organisations to support the Fund’s beneficiaries who are investing in the food sector by providing premises within their institutions, as this step will help provide their employees their need in this field. He assured that, the trial operation of Al Maqsaf Initiative within past six months has gained remarkable success.

