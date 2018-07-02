Local 

Al Raffd Fund beneficiaries take part in Switzerland exhibition

Oman Observer

GENEVA: Entrepreneurs benefiting from financing support of Al Raffd Fund concluded their participation in the Omani exhibition, which was held on the sidelines of meetings of the WIPO Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore from June 27 to 29 in Geneva, Switzerland. This participation comes as per an invitation from the Sultanate’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations (UN) and International Organisations.  The participation aims to highlight the Omani authentic cultural heritage and support the government’s efforts to transform this heritage into contemporary products that contribute to the national economy through entrepreneurs. Al Raffd Fund was represented in this international exhibition by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that depict the Omani cultural and craft heritage, as well as the Sultanate’s ancient history, such as Omani authentic craft industries. — ONA

