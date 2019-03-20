Al Raffd Fund and Thawani Technologies sign agreement

Al Raffd Fund, a government organisation which supports, encourages and promotes entrepreneurial growth and advancement of Omani entrepreneurs has signed an agreement with Thawani Technologies. As per the framework of the memorandum of cooperation, Thawani Technologies Company will provide smart payment services and solutions to Al Raffd Fund’s Sanad centres across Oman. The signing ceremony was held in the sidelines of the recently concluded COMEX 2019, Oman’s premier ICT exhibition.

Younis al Nasri, general manager of branches at Al Raffd Fund and Majid bin Fayil al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani, signed the agreements on behalf of their organisations.

The memorandum of cooperation will facilitate the activation of smart payment services and solutions in three Sanad centres in the Governorate of Muscat as a pilot project. The activation of services in Sanad centres in other parts of the Sultanate will follow thereafter.

Majid al Amri stressed that the activation of smart payment services and solutions in Sanad centres is in line with the vision and plan of the government regarding digital transformation and smart cities. It will also contribute to the improvement of the users experience in the Sanad centres.

