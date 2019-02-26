Al Oruba sink Sur 7-1 in Al Sharqiyah derby

MUSCAT, Feb 26 – Al Oruba pummelled Sur 7-1 at the Sur Sports Complex in the 16th round of the Omantel League on Monday. After the big defeat, Sur chairman Hilal al Sinani decided to resign from his post. Hilal al Sinani on Twitter said that the board members, technical staff and players are collectively responsible for the heavy defeat. He added that despite to the drubbing, the team has sufficient time to reshape and resume their original standard.

In Al Sharqiyah derby, goals were struck for Al Oruba by Ismael Diyara (9th minute), Peer Kraza (23), Ahmed Saleem (45) from penalty shoot, Peer Kraza (55), Younis Mubarek (77), Mohammed Balah (90) and Thwaini Hadid (93) while Samba netted the consolation goal for Sur in the 17th minute. With the three points from the win, Al Oruba reached to sixth place with 24 points while Sur are at the relegation zone with 13 points after same number of games.

In the other games, Muscat and Al Rustaq ended with a 1-1 draw at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Muscat are positioned fifth with 25 points, while Al Rustaq are ninth with 19 points. Saham registered a 2-0 win over Majees at the Sohar Sports Complex. Saham added three points to their kitty to reach 21 points at the eighth place. Majees are struggling at the bottom zone with 14 points.