Al Nasr to take on Sohar in HM cup final

Al Nasr secured a slot in the final of His Majesty’s Football Cup after a 1-1 draw with Al Shabab in the second leg of the semifinals in Salalah late on Thursday.

Al Nasr put in a dismal performance in the second match at the Youth Complex in Salalah but managed to cruise to the final thanks to a 3-1 win over Al Shabab in their first leg match.

The first half ended in goalless draw after both teams failed to show a strong performance. In the second half, both teams improved their tactics with Al Nasr opened the scoring in the 72nd minute by Ahmed al Siyabi who netted the ball after launching a counterattack against Al Shabab. Substitute Issam al Sabhi scored for Al Shabab after just three minutes to level to score 1-1.

However, Al Nasr advanced to the title-clash with Sohar with an aggregate score of 4-2 against Al Shabab.

On Thursday at the Seeb Stadium, Sohar stopped a Seeb comeback with a 2-1 score in the second leg of the first semifinal.

Sohar prevailed with an aggregate score of 5-3 to make it to the final.

Hosts Seeb, who needed to win 4-0 to qualify for the final, played attacking football as they took lead in the fifth minute through Amjad al Harthi.

Amjad, who got a scooped ball from his team-mate, headed over the advancing Sohar goalkeeper on one bounce and then unleashed a strong header which beat the onrushing Sohar defenders for the opening goal of the match.

Backed by the vociferous home crowd Seeb pushed ahead to organise more attacks and found target again when Marwan Taeeb al Siyabi managed to put the ball into Sohar net past the goalkeeper who had a touch to it in the 43rd minute.

At half-time, Seeb led 2-0.

However in the second half, Sohar spoiled any chances of the hosts with a timely goal.

In the 68th minute, Khalifa received a cross which a Seeb defender failed to clear. The lanky Sohar player turned around to hit a powerful grounder which rushed past a diving Seeb goalkeeper to the right-hand corner of the net. Seeb could not capitalise on a red card for Sohar’s Kole, who got his second yellow card of the match, in the 86th minute.

The final will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on April 5.

