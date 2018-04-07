Al Nasr players, management ecstatic after HM Cup glory

Muscat, April 7 –

The players and team management of Al Nasr Club, who clinched their fifth HM Cup football title on Thursday, are ecstatic after the thrilling victory.

The Salalah giants clinched victory in the final by beating Sohar 6-5 in the penalty shootout after the match finished 2-2 at regulation time.

“The fifth HM Cup title came to Al Nasr after a gap of 12 years. Thanks to our team heroes for their great technical performance during the match against Sohar,’’ Shaikh Amer al Shanfari, chairman of Al Nasr Club, said.

“Big thanks to our supporters, Shaikh Said al Shanfari, Shaikh Bakhit al Shanfari and to all the regular sponsors of the club,” Al Shanfari added.

“Normally the final matches have their own calculations in comparison with other league matches. Our confidence was very high on the players. I was sure that during penalty shootouts Al Nasr players can make it and that happened,” chairman of Al Nasr Club said.

“The experience of players in penalty shootouts and goalkeeper’s intelligence were some of the good factors for Al Nasr to win the match and title,” Al Shanfari added.

“Big clap to our fans who came far away from Salalah to support Al Nasr. This is another reason for Al Nasr’s success,” Al Shanfari added.

TOUGH GAME

The Al Nasr coach Hamza al Jamal praised the team for getting over the line in such a competitive match.

“It was a tough and marathon game. Congratulations to the board of the club and all the fans for winning the title for the fifth time,” Hamza al Jamal, coach of Al Nasr, said.

“I hope this achievement could help us to perform better in the remaining rounds of Omantel League, especially since the team is positioned in the first three top spots,” the Egyptian coach added.

The coach also emphasised that the team played a good game technically and that helped them emerge victorious.

“Al Nasr players performed very well in the HM Cup final technically and as result, we won. I expected that match will go to penalties at the end. Thanks to players and goalkeeper for their effort in the match,” Al Jamal said.

“I believe it is an achievement for both teams Al Nasr and Sohar to reach the final of HM Cup. Sohar had very great players and an excellent experienced coach. The future of Sohar team is very bright if they continue at the same technical level.”

“The Al Nasr team faced a lot of tough matches in the HM Cup. We played against Al Shabab, Al Bashayer, Al Rustaq and Al Nahdha. Finally, we made it against Sohar in the final. Thanks to our fans for their continued support,” the Egyptian coach concluded.

AL NASR PLAYERS REJOICE

Al Nasr’s match-winning hero goalkeeper Ahmed al Rawahi expressed his joy and elation after the team’s victorious performance.

“I would like to thank the technical team and our fans for their great support. They came from Salalah to Muscat and we are happy that they return home with joy and happiness,’’ Al Rawahi said.

“I was confident even when Sohar equalised in the second half. We were sure about our players’ performance and our ability to get the title,” Al Rawahi added.

“I am looking forward to celebrate with our fans in Salalah,” Al Nasr’s goalkeeper concluded.

Al Nasr’s foreign recruit Etour Esttien said: “When Sohar equalised in the second half of the match, I told the players that we have to focus and work hard for the remaining time. The match is not over.”

“We got many chances to score in regulation time and extra time but could not convert. However, I am happy that we have made it in the penalty shootouts and thanks to our goalkeeper Ahmed al Rawahi,” Etour added.

Al Nasr player Ahmed al Siyabi felt a sense of redemption after losing a chance to become a HM Cup winner with Sur two years back.

“I am so proud to celebrate with my colleagues for the fifth title of HM Cup. I lost the Cup when I was a player in Sur club two years back, when our match was against Al Arouba,” Al Siyabi said.

