Al Mudhaibi Municipality joins community in water campaign

Al Mudhaibi, March 27 –

Al Mudhaibi Municipality held a seminar titled ‘Water, Food, Energy: Sustainable for Life’.

The seminar included a working paper presented by Haya Water Company and another working paper presented by the Water Resources Department at the General Directorate of Regional Municipalities in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The municipality also celebrated the World Water Day, which falls on March 22 each year. The celebration was held under the banner of ‘Nature for Water’.

The municipality held a number of events during the month, including guided visits for students to the dams, wadis and aflaj in the wilayat. They were also taken to farms using modern irrigation system.

They were also educated on the need to conserve water.

