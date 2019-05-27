Al Mouj sees strong demand of new villas

Muscat, May 27 – Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s leading mixed Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), is experiencing a strong demand for its latest launch of new homes, Ghadeer Villas. Al Mouj Muscat revealed the new neighbourhood of three- and four-bedroom family homes with customers have already purchased more than 50 per cent of the initially released homes. “We are working in a very challenging market currently, so to achieve such strong results for a new launch is very positive news,” said Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat.

“We listened very carefully to the market in planning Ghadeer Villas, and the sales reflect that. The homes and neighbourhood are designed based on what buyers told us they wanted. They are a new category of home for the community and will make an important contribution to its future growth.” Positioned between Al Mouj Muscat’s apartments and townhouses at one end of the scale, and the larger luxury villas at the upper end, Ghadeer Villas focus on the everyday elements that families use most in a home, to deliver an exceptional mix of quality and value.

Ghadeer Villas play close attention to thoughtful design and family living. The main living areas, including lounge, dining and kitchen, are arranged in one light-filled open-plan space that brings families together – but there is also a smaller second living room so that parents and children can have their own space when needed. Bedrooms are spacious, a private garden encourages outdoor living, and the standard of finish and fit-out is high.

Importantly, they are in a community where people want to live, and where almost half the total land is already built-up. Al Mouj Muscat currently has more than 8,000 residents from 80 nationalities, with over 2,200 homes complete. The PGA-standard Al Mouj Golf is open, as is Al Mouj Marina for sailing and watersports, there are more than 70 retail and dining outlets, and two hotels open with a third is under construction. Parks, play areas, walking and cycling paths, tennis courts, swimming pools and a natural beach complete the appeal.

“People can see the lifestyle they are buying into at Al Mouj Muscat, and that everything is already here for them to enjoy,” said Al Sheibani. “That’s an important factor that helps us outperform the general property market. People will pay a premium for the location and amenities, they know that the community will offer sound resale values in the future, and investors feel confident of finding tenants for a rental property.”

