Al Mouj Muscat launches townhouses at Ghadeer Parks

MUSCAT, JULY 23 – As part of its commitment to appeal to market needs and to provide growing young families with the best quality of living, Oman’s leading Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Al Mouj Muscat, has launched three-bedroom townhouses within its unique project, Ghadeer Parks precinct. The three-bed townhouses are very generous in size and include two living areas, a courtyard, a housemaid’s room, store room and laundry, with a price starting from RO 259,000. They are available to buy with four payment plan options. The standard seven stage plan, allows the payments to be made at specific stages of the property development. An additional three options have been devised including — 100 per cent payment upfront for a discounted price, 50 per cent up front and 50 per cent upon handover with a discount on the price, or 10 per cent upfront and 90 per cent upon handover.

Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “With the launch of Ghadeer Parks we have created a place where people can not only live an urban lifestyle but enjoy the unique spaces that allow for social interaction between residents as well as the opportunity for a more healthy and active life. Ghadeer Parks is metres away from a planned central park, toddlers park, a community hub, masjid, community pools and proposed international school which makes it a prime example of our commitment at Al Mouj Muscat to provide both residents and local community unparalleled experiences.”

Ghadeer Parks has an urban design incorporating unique characteristics combined with landscaped creeks and a central lake. It is providing access to a living space conducive to a healthy lifestyle, as well as dynamic family living. Ghadeer offers access to world-class amenities at the destination including Al Mouj Golf, Al Mouj Marina, luxury hotels, as well as The Walk with over 70 shopping and dining outlets.

It worth highlighting that Oman’s population has grown significantly over recent years, driven primarily by exceptionally strong growth of the expatriate population, with an expected average growth rate of around 1 per cent year-on-year from 2020. This growth trend, combined with the increased urbanisation of the young population, is driving demand for owner-occupied residential units, and small-sized units in particular. Al Mouj Muscat developed Ghadeer Parks Townhouses, which will be handed over in the next 12 months, as a direct result of market demand.

