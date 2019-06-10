Al Mouj Muscat celebrates delivery and handover of 2,000 properties

Muscat, JUNE 10 – Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s leading Integrated Tourism Complex and lifestyle destination, yesterday marked the handover of over 2,000 properties to customers since inception. Al Mouj Muscat completed the handover of a wide range of villas, apartments and townhouses, each built with the highest standards of quality and design. The award-winning ITC now houses around 8,000 residents, with a mix of 80 nationalities, thus combining a mixture of international cultures.

Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, commented: “It is with great pride that we announce the success of handing over more than 2,000 units and marking one of our most important milestones. Al Mouj Muscat is Oman’s most prestigious and vibrant mixed-use community, where people, family and business engage, grow, share and live life to the fullest. We will strive to further develop Al Mouj Muscat to provide our customers with even memorable experiences, while fulfilling our promise of quick delivery and quality development.”

Located at the heart of Muscat, Al Mouj Muscat offers a new standard of living, with a wide range of amenities and exceptional lifestyle offerings including a lively marina, beachfront, a signature golf course, parks and community areas and premier international hotels. In addition, it is home to The Walk bringing 80 retail units, spread across The Walk, Marsa Plaza and the Marsa Promenade.

