Al Mouj Golf to support golf tourism in Oman

Oman’s unique appeal as a golfing destination will continue to be showcased at the 8th Asian Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) in Cambodia.

Set for March 31-April 3, 2019, the gathering will enable Al Mouj Golf to strengthen ties and build new relationships with key operators from across Asia-Pacific, the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The AGTC follows in the wake of a stellar start to the season for Al Mouj Golf. The Muscat venue has seen a 30 per cent rise in year-on-year bookings so far in 2019 and received widespread praise for its hosting of the 2019 Oman Open on the European Tour, the second year that Al Mouj Golf has been chosen to stage the Sultanate’s leading golf event.

As Oman continues to evolve into one of the Middle East’s most exciting golf destinations, Al Mouj Golf’s presence in Siem Reap, Cambodia, represents part of a wider strategy, spearheaded by the team at Al Mouj, to create a joined-up and sustainable approach to Oman’s golf tourism.

At the heart of this strategy is the ability to work in collaboration with key stakeholders in Oman, including Ras Al Hamra Golf Club; Ghala Golf Club; Muscat Hills Golf and Country Club; Arabian Greens Tours, the Middle East’s Best Golf Tour Operator — World Golf Awards; Eihab Travels, Oman’s leading IATA accredited travel company; Zahara Travel and Tours; Gulf Ventures and a number of 5 and 4-star hotels to create package offerings that can drive a significant number of golfers to the region.

With the potential to build relationships with Tour Operators from 36 countries at this month’s AGTC, the venue looks set to further build on the international profile achieved by hosting the Oman Open and elevate the country to must-visit status in the consciousness of the golfing public.

Chief Executive Officer of Al Mouj Muscat, Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, commented: “The Asian Golf Tourism Convention is a key part of our strategy to drive golf tourism to Oman which we began in 2015. It is a fantastic opportunity to build relationships with new tour operators and suppliers based across the globe.

“We have seen a large rise in the number of golfers coming to Oman to experience our world-class golf course over the past few years and we look forward to building new connections across Asia, and beyond, at the AGTC, so that we can continue to raise awareness of the unparalleled offering we have here at Al Mouj Golf and Oman.”

