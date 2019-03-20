Al Mouj Golf, Mercedes-Benz renew longstanding partnership

Al Mouj Golf, Muscat’s leading golf destination, continues to cement its place as one of Oman’s finest luxury and lifestyle venues after renewing its longstanding partnership with iconic car brand Mercedes-Benz.

The relationship, which is now entering its seventh year, will afford a range of new experiences for golfers and Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts alike, as well as seeing the extension of popular initiatives such as the annual Member Guest tournaments and ‘She’s Mercedes’ Ladies coffee mornings. The latest models of the Mercedes-Benz will also be on show at the club for members and guests to experience.

By renewing the partnership, the club continues to strengthen its commitment to providing the best, and most exclusive, opportunities for both its members and guests, as well as ensuring Al Mouj Muscat remains the premier influential and iconic lifestyle destinations in the Sultanate.

Winner of the IAGTO Sustainability Award for Community Value, the announcement comes as the spectacular coastal venue hosted the Oman Open, the second year that the European Tour’s finest descended on the Greg Norman-designed championship layout for the Sultanate’s flagship golf event.

Commenting on the partnership, Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Mercedes-Benz Oman. This exclusive automotive partnership is instrumental in allowing Al Mouj Golf to grow to one of the world’s best golf courses and offer luxury experiences to our members.’’

Mercedes-Benz Oman CEO, Lawrence Good said: “Al Mouj Golf is a truly fantastic destination and through its pursuit of exceptional quality both on and off the course ideally aligns with many of our key values. It is with great pleasure that we can announce our continued partnership with Al Mouj Golf, and we look forward to the opportunities that our relationship can provide to our customers.’’

