Al Mazaya Holding launches summer offer for Mazaya Residence in Muscat

MUSCAT: Al Mazaya Holding has announced the 2018 summer offer for its flagship project Mazaya Residence, the company’s maiden development in Muscat. The summer offer kicked-off on August 5 and will run until August 18, 2018.

Strategically located in Al Seeb Province in the heart of the Omani capital, the landmark development targets Omani nationals in the first place as well as other GCC citizens.

The campaign features distinctive offers for potential buyers who can get firsthand experience of the project at a dedicated sales kiosk established at City Centre Muscat where multiple models, spaces and designs of the project’s apartments are on display to meet the needs of different families and investors alike.

For a limited period of time, the housing units are offered at competitive prices starting from RO 41,700 with a flexible plan that includes a 10 per cent down payment and 30 per cent on delivery, with the remaining 60 per cent to be paid in interest-free instalments over the course of 2019.

The summer offer includes discounts of up to 30 per cent on Home Centre furniture purchases in Oman, a prize draw for a fully furnished apartment, two-year free maintenance and free kitchen furniture.

Al Mazaya welcomes a significant number of potential buyers at a fully furnished model apartment on the project site and at City Centre Muscat where an ad hoc dedicated platform is set up for interested buyers.

The visitors will be able to view various models and designs that cater to the divergent tastes and requirements of the Omani family. The project ideally meets the requirements of potential investors in light of its proximity to the new Seeb Airport, which boosts its attractiveness to people looking for their dream home as well as investors.

“Through the 2018 summer campaign, Al Mazaya brings special offers for a limited period of time for those wishing to own residential units in the project, which lies in the most vibrant district of Muscat, an advantageous location that makes Mazaya Residence a truly viable option in terms of living and investment,” said Jasim al Hadrami, Marketing & Sales Officer at Al Mazaya Real Estate Development.

Al Hadrami stressed that the Omani property market has always proved its strength and worth thanks to the country’s economic & social stability and steady growth for the real estate sector that make it one of the unique markets in the region.

Under the summer offer, prices start from RO 41,700 for the 68-76.8 square metres apartments, while two-bedroom apartments (104-114.5 sqm) prices start from RO 68,365 and 3 bedroom units from RO 86,990 measuring 142.5-161 sqm.

Al Hadrami informed that Phase I of Mazaya Residence is ready for delivery. It’s is built on a 6,614 square metres plot and consists of 120 apartments of varied sizes.

Related