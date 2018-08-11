Al Mashaykhi bags two medals for the Sultanate at CPISRA World Games

Muscat, Aug 11 – Oman’s paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged two medals for the Sultanate at the Cerebral Palsy International Sport & Recreation Association (CPISRA) World Games currently being held at San Cugat in Spain between August 6-12, 2018. Al Mashaykhi won the gold medal in shot put and he broke his own record as he registered 10.14 on Friday. Also, he added another medal for the Sultanate when he clinched silver medal at discus throw as he broke another Asian record having registered 14.53 metre for F32 category.

Speaking to Observer from Spain, Al Mashaykhi said: “I am very proud with these achievements. My goal was very clear prior to participating in the CPISRA world games to get top positions in all the competitions that I am taking part in it. I succeeded in getting two medals for the Sultanate,” al Mashaykhi said. “I dedicated this achievement to my family and my mother for their continuous support. Great thanks to my coach Sunia Mustafa who worked very hard to build my technical capabilities and thanks for board of Paralympic committee,” al Mashaykhi added.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Sports Affairs and private companies which are supporting me. I hope after this achievement to get some more sponsorship as it will encourage me to develop my technical level and continue my path in getting different achievements,” Al Mashaykhi concluded.

Sunia Mustafa, paralympic coach, praised Al Mashaykhi’s achievements and said that his top level talent has helped him to the podium to be one of the top winners. She mentioned that Al Mashaykhi trained continuously and he exerted very high efforts during training sessions and all these are key of success for him.

She hoped that the support from government and private sector will increase as that will help him to do bring many more laurels for the Sultanate in the coming tournaments and championships. Mohammed al Mashaykhi had clinched the silver medal at the World Cup athletics for disabilities event in London in 2017. Also, he was honoured in the last edition of Injazatuna awards which is run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs as he got Injazatuna award for People with disabilities.

Adil Al Balushi