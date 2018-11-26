Al Mashani to take part in Arab chess championship

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, Nov 26 –

Oman national chess team player Amer bin Said al Mashani, Fide Master (FM) ranked player, will take part in the Arab chess championship in Dubai from November 27 to December 6.

Al Mashani is ranked as second best player among the Sultanate’s players and that is as per the Fide (Classic category). Also, he is the first Omani player who got FM position. Al Mashani claimed many points in the international ranking. At the classic chess (FM) he got 2,048 points while in rapid chess he has 2018 points. Al Mashani has represented the Sultanate in different tournament namely: Chess Olympiad in Norway and Azerbaijan and recently in Georgia. Also, the Omani raised his ranking at the last tournament to 11 points. In Asia, he increased the ranking to 31 points. The important member of the Oman national team had took part in most of the classic and long game tournaments.

