Al Mandhari, Al Balushi enter Oman TT championship final

Muscat, April 7 –

Haitham al Mandhari and Muhanad al Balushi reached the final of the Oman Table Tennis Championship for general category. Al Mandhari also secured a slot for himself in the final of U-21 category along with Nasser al Balushi, during the competitions on Saturday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts.

The final match in both categories has been postponed to September and will be held during the Oman Table Tennis Championship for teams.

Asad al Raisi edged Ayman al Farsi 3-0 in the third/fourth place play-off match of general category.

Al Julanada al Kharousi took the third place when he edged Abdullah al Jabri 3-0 in the third/fourth place match of the U-21 category.

The Oman Table Tennis Championship for U-21 and general category featured as many as 48 players. The 48 players were part of different groups and then two from each group qualified to the next rounds.

The list of umpires who officiated the tournament are: Masood al Abri, Mohammed al Kaabi, Awadh al Farsi, Suliman al Hatmi, Mohammed al Alawi and Shiekhan al Abri. Masoud al Shaqsi is the head of the delegation for this tournament.

