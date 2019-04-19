Al Mahrouqi makes Sultanate proud at Spain Open

Oman’s taekwondo star Sultan al Mahrouqi made a serious impression at the Spain Open taekwondo tournament as he clinched the silver medal among the top players and the owners of black belt. Al Mahrouqi succeeded in clinching the medal after a tough competition among 24 opponents who took part in the same category.

Oman Daily Observer interviewed Oman’s taekwondo champion after his accomplishment. “The competition at the tournament was so strong among the participants. I knew that the challenge will be tough enough but I never give up and showed my better performance to claim the accomplishment,” Sultan al Mahrouqi said.

Al Mahrouqi rekindled a bit of his memories and he mentioned that he started taekwondo sports in 2009. One year later, he joined the Oman national university team as he was a student in one of the private colleges in the Sultanate. After grabbing the required experience and gaining the needed skills, he was selected for the national team.

“I chose taekwondo as my favourite sport. It is a sport that is full of entertainment and interest. I can see myself better through practising this sport. My father — Sultan Ahmed al Mahrouqi was a player of taekwondo and he was the man behind my success. I gained the basics of the sport from him. Now, I am addicted to this sport” the taekwondo player added.

“I have participated in many different tournaments and championships during the last few years. The right and proper development can be gained through increasing the number of participations abroad to reach the professional level,” he said.

Al Mahrouqi stated that he took part at GCC, Arabian and Asian championships. “I won gold medal at GCC championship and another medal at Malaysian Open tournament. In Iran, I participated at Fajar International tournaments which is one of the well-known tournament and I claimed the silver medal. At the club level, I bagged bronze medal in Asian participation,” al Mahrouqi mentioned.

Improving the technical performance and learning new skills are one of the top targets for al Mahrouqi in the upcoming season. The Taekwondo youngster, who currently trains at Majan Academy, is among the top player in the domestic level and has been rewarded for his performances.

Majan Taekwondo Academy’s coach, Adil al Wahaibi, is the role model for Sultan al Mahrouqi at the domestic level while the Olympic champion, Ahmed Abu Ghawsh, is the best player for him at the international level. “I learned a lot from coach Adil al Wahaibi. He has the right ability and capability to raise the profile of taekwondo in the Sultanate. I reached this level with his continuous support. Also, my daily training schedule with him and he is directing me to map and monitor my progress level,” the winner of silver medal at Spain Open tournament, said.

al Mahrouqi appreciated the efforts taken by Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC). “OTC are providing the right environment for all of Oman’s taekwondo lovers to boost their technical performance. I hope that will provide support to capitalize taekwondo among all the local clubs in the Sultanate. Increasing local and international competitions is one of the goals of taekwondo club as the players can raise their levels’’ he added.

“My current personal target is to increase my participations at the local and international tournaments and challenge myself with professional players. I would like to raise the nation’s flag at international events and record new accomplishments,” al Mahrouqi concluded.