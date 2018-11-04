Local 

Al Maha to facilitate treatment abroad

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: People of Oman can avail services and treatment in certain hospitals in India, Sri Lanka, Iran and Thailand. Al Maha Polyclinic has tied up with Ramiah Memorial Hospital in Bangalore, Rajagiri Hospital and Ayur Bethaniya in Kerala, Fortis, Apollo and BLK in Delhi, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, Ordibehesht in Iran, as well as Bangkok Hospital and Praram 9 in Thailand. Al Maha will facilitate the visa process through embassies, the stay, and provides an array of other services such as organising the hospital appointments, arranging the local surface transport with a personal driver and ensuring that the entire process is done in a seamless manner.

