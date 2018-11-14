Al Maha Ceramics launches new brand identity, website and product range

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Al Maha Ceramics, one of the largest state-of-the-art ceramic tile producing companies in Oman, launched their new logo, website and product range at a glittering event at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Ballroom.

The Guest of Honour, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), unveiled the new Al Maha Ceramics logo which depicts a young, dynamic, contemporary, forward thinking and a timeless company.

It was followed by the launch of the new website and Mobile App, in the presence of the Chairman of Al Maha Ceramics, Retd Brigadier Masoud Humaid Malik al Harthy, Deputy Chairman of the Board Abdulredha Mustafa Sultan, Board Member and Chairman of NREC, Shabir Moosa al Yousef, other board members and Rajeev Singh, Senior General Manager.

Al Maha Ceramics strives for perfection in design and quality par excellence, making every tile a masterpiece.

The innovative company has been the pioneer in launching differentiated products in the GCC. Marking the anniversary celebrations, the company launched a range of new products like Al Maha Horizon, the premium Spanish porcelain tiles and 25×60 ceramic wall tiles range in Al Maha Diamond Edge.

The company also launched two value-added specialised products, namely Al Maha Iprotect tiles and Al Maha Barid. Al Maha Iprotect is the antibacterial, anti odour, self-cleaning tiles meant for ensuring cleaner and hygienic environments, safeguarding health hazards. Test results confirm that Iprotect kills 99.99 per cent bacteria and microbes, while cleaning polluted air.

