Al Madina to develop logistics complex at Duqm Port

Muscat: Under the patronage of Yahya bin Saeed Al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm SEZAD and attended by Major General Retired Hassan Ihsan al Naseeb, Chairman of Al Madina Logistics Duqm Company and a number of officials, Al Madina Logistics Duqm Company and Duqm Port Company signed a land investment agreement at the Logistics Complex of Duqm Port in Al-Wusta .

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of SEZAD in Muscat. The agreement was signed by Mahmood bin Sakhi al Balushi, CEO of Al Madina Logistics Duqm and Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Duqm Port, in the presence of a number of Board members and the Executive Team.

The agreement includes lease & Investment of Logistics Land with future expansions in the logistics complex located near the Port of Duqm, where an integrated logistics center will be established to manage logistics operations in Duqm.

The first phase of the project includes construction of a main office building with offices for management, freight services inclusive of air, land and sea, specialized project logistics for the Oil & Gas sector, customs clearance as well as open yard storage for large structures and a container yard. The second phase of the project includes the establishment of an integrated distribution center for management of supply chain and distribution with storage zones at different temperatures and highest quality standards.

“The Signing of this investment agreement with Duqm Port comes within the framework of the company’s strategy to expand in the provinces and economic zones, contribute to logistics infrastructure and services in line with the aspirations of the Government for private sector investment in the economic zones, as well as creating job opportunities for citizens and contributing to the development of the logistics sector as one of the key sectors in income source diversification “said Major General Retired Hassan Ihasan Al Naseeb, Chairman of Al Madina Logistics Duqm”.

Mahmood Sakhi al Baloushi CEO of Al Madina Logistics Dqum, said, “Signing of this important agreement comes within the framework of the company’s plans to expand its operations to the Duqm Economic Zone in Al-Wusta Governorate where the company will manage the logistics and operations Oil and Gas and specialized projects through the port of Duqm. The Economic Zone in Duqm is witnessing a qualitative leap in various economic activitieswith the aspiration that Duqm will emerge as an important economic and investment center in the region due to its geographical location and its proximity to the Asian and African markets. Al-Madina Logistics Duqm Company aims to contribute to the implementation of the national strategic plan for the logistics sector and its belief in the importance of the Port of Duqm in overall economic development. Duqm also has a deep seaport for receiving the largest international shipping vessels, and an airport for receiving the largest aircraft with specialized air cargo facilities.

Al-Madina Logistics Company, which manages the Container Freight Station and Dry Port (Muscat Container Depot – MCD) facility located at Barka, will connect MCD to Duqm Port by assembling the incoming and outgoing consignments and transferring them to and from the port of Duqm to increase the flow of goods and customs clearance in terms of increasing efficiency in time and cost.

Al Madina Logistics Duqm is one of the subsidiaries of Al-Madina Logistics Services Company SAOC, among the leading companies in the field of logistics, having established the first Dry port in Oman under the name of Muscat Container Depot. The station provides a variety of services that contribute to the flow of import and export movement.