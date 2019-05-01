Al Madina Takaful opens new branch in Barka

MUSCAT: Al Madina Takaful, Oman’s first Takaful insurance provider opened yet another branch in Barka, expanding its branch network to reach out to more customers.

The branch was inaugurated by Shaikh Salem bin Saad al Malaki, member of the Shura Council. This fully operational branch, located near the Lulu Hypermarket will offer customers all of Al Madina Takaful’s portfolio of insurance products and services, be it processing new policies, renewals or claims bringing convenience and ease to its customers.

This new branch is part of Al Madina Takaful’s initiative to bring insurance services closer to its customers. The mobile app, updated website, kiosk at Muscat Grand Mall, and now the new branch at Barka, are all ways in which Al Madina has been making Takaful insurance simple and accessible.

“We are happy to expand our branch network to Barka. Making insurance accessible has been our priority and with this new branch we can reach out to more people with best in class insurance products. We welcome all to this new branch and look forward to serving you the best always,” said Usama al Barwani, CEO, Al Madina Takaful.

Related