Al Kamil W’al Wafi police station opened

Oman Observer

Royal Oman Police (ROP) has opened its new police station in Al Kamil W’al Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate on Tuesday. Shaikh Abdullah bin Mustahail Shammas, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah, inaugurated the new premises in the presence of General Hamad bin Suleiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs. The opening of the new police station will make it easier for the ROP to facilitate citizens and residents, ROP said. Senior officials and citizens attended the ceremony.

