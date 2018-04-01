Al Hinai meets heads of sport committees

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 1 –

Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs, presided over the meeting with heads of sport committees on Sunday at the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The heads of committees from table tennis, chess, kabaddi, body building, ice skating, bowling etc participated in the meeting.

The meeting, which is within a series of meetings to be held this year, discussed different points that related to the progress of sports and youth affairs in the Sultanate. Also, it reviewed the challenges and difficulties facing the work of the committees and suggestions for solutions to develop committees and raise them to meet the goals.

Al Hinai communicated with the heads of sport committees regarding their participation in different regional and international tournaments.

He called on to provide all facilities for the athletes during their participations to produce strong performances.

The meeting reviewed the coordination of the ministry and the different sports committees regarding hosting of tournaments and the players affairs.

