Al Hassan’s Light Application Centre gets new look

MUSCAT: Al Hassan LLC’s Light Application Centre (LAC) in Shatti al Qurum has been refurbished recently bringing about a change to the old theme & colour schemes, making it more attractive to visitors.

LAC showcases a complete range of lighting solutions for every application or lighting requirements from various reputed international Lighting brands boasting the best quality products.

LAC gives its visitors a 360 degree lighting experience in applications related to hospitality, retail & different working environments completely illuminated with the latest in LED technology.

The Light Application Centre also offers a chance to experience LED technology competing head on with conventional lighting technology.

It clearly demarcates and addresses the specific needs and requirements of consumers, managed by a professional team of sales staff guiding and assisting the consumer through the myriad options of state of the art lighting fixtures.

LAC also showcases recently introduced Siemens fire safety product portfolio.

