Al Hasani launches book on Gulf Cup win

MUSCAT, April 3 –

Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said al Hasani, Minister of Information, launched a book on Oman’s Arabian Gulf Cup triumph in Kuwait in January. The book ‘Champion story’ by photographer Haitham al Shukairi was launched in presence of Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, OFA chairman, as well Pim Verbeek, Oman national team manager and officials of the Oman Photography Association in Seeb on late on Monday.

The book contains different photographs that focused Oman’s crowning moments in the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait in January. Dr Abdulmunim and invitees also visited an exhibition that was part of event which contained more than 30 photographs that illustrated the journey of the Omani team to the crown.

Oman’s national football team stars like Fayez al Rushaidi, Ali al Busaidy, Khalid al Hajri, Ali al Jabri attended the event.

Attendees in exhibition expressed their appreciation to the effort that had been taken by Haitham al Shukairy.

The minister said in a statement, “The victory of Oman national football team in the 23rd Gulf Cup will remain as a important piece of history for sports. Documenting the event through books and photographs will help this achievement inspire our children and future generations.”

