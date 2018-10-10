Al Harrasi bags silver, bronze at Asian Paralympics

Muscat, Oct 10 – Oman’s Paralympic star Taha bin Abdullah al Harrasi clinched two medals for the Sultanate at Indonesia 2018 Asian Paralympic Games which is being hosted by Jakarta from October 6 to 13. With the silver and bronze medals, Oman raised their tally to three medals. Al Harrasi’s won a silver medal in 400 metres running and bagged a bronze in 100 metres running. Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged the first medal for the Sultanate in the discus throw. “I am very happy to register this achievement by winning silver and bronze for my country in Asian level. Also, for my bronze medal, I have clocked a personal record as I finished the 100 metres within 12.32 seconds,” Taha al Harrasi said. “Thanks to all who supported me to reach to this level. I would like to appreciate all the efforts that have been made for this including Ministry of Sports Affairs, Oman Paralympic Committee and all the supported companies,” Al Harrasi added. In the 100 metres, Chinese Ying won the gold medal, followed by Mohammed Buzi from Malaysia.

