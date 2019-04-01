Al Hail CT to tour UAE

MUSCAT: The Al Hail Cricket Team will embark on journey to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an overseas tour on April 3 . The announcement was made by Rafeeq Ahmed al Balushi, Chief Development Officer at Al Hail Cricket Club.

The Al Hail Cricket team, led by Abdul Ghani al Balushi, will fly to the UAE on April 3 to play a few matches against some of the most prominent UAE cricket teams. “We are proud to make this announcement,” Abdul Ghani said.

Rafeeq Ahmed al Balushi, Chief Development Officer at Al Hail Cricket Team, said the tour would certainly motivate the team to do well in the upcoming tournament.

“I am sure it will also be a good learning experience for all of us. We will be better equipped when we play in the Oman Cricket League. Al Hail Cricket Team is the only and first Omani team to travel every year for an overseas camp. This is a good opportunity for these players,” Rafeeq Ahmed said.

The Chief Development Officer said the tour would be a learning experience for Al Hail players. Al Hail has been doing well in the Oman Cricket League. “ I am sure that by attending a tour such as this they will learn a lot and will do well in the coming season.

We would like to thank Shahzad Altaf for arranging the wonderful tour for Al Hail cricket team,” he added.

