Al Hail CT to organise summer camp

MUSCAT: Ruqaiyah al Jabri, Chairperson of the Main Committee of the Summer Sports Programme 2018, will be the chief guest for the opening of the Summer Camp being held at the Al Hail Club under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports.

The Ministry of Sports has taken some path breaking initiatives for introducing various sports activities during the summer months. Under this programme, cricket has been chosen as one of the main stream sport to be introduced. The Ministry has chosen the Al Hail Cricket Academy to undertake and lead the cricketing initiative, which is a huge honour and recognition for the Academy.

Abdul Ghani al Balushi, Head Coach, Al Hail School of Cricket stated that the Summer Camp is commencing from July 23 running up to July 31.

He added that players can expect an expertly designed and delivered fun-filled month of cricket coaching, games and cricket skill development, all inside the academy’s world-class, fully grassed ground. The training will be run by Al Hail CT’s qualified, professional coaching team of Omani/expatriates.

The camp is for boys aged between 5-19 years old. First timers or existing Al Hail School of Cricket trainees and players from others academies /teams/clubs can also join the summer camp.

To attend the camp after enrolment, all players must wear suitable cricket clothing, shoes which we can facilitate to purchase or the players are welcome to use their own equipment.

Interested players/students can contact Al Hail School of Cricket on 95162862, 96872291 and 93341861 or can email at alhailcricketteam@yahoo.com

