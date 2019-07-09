Al Faisal hopes to keep momentum at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, England: Oman’s Al Faisal al Zubair has already taken three impressive points-scoring finishes in the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup and will be hoping to continue that impressive run of form when the series resumes at Silverstone in England this weekend.

The fourth round of the prestigious one-make racing series is being held in conjunction with the Formula One British Grand Prix and a grid of around 30 Porsche GT3 racers will be looking to entertain the crowds in the build-up to the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Al Zubair is a fully-fledged member of the BWT Lechner Racing Team this season and followed up a superb seventh place at the opening race in Barcelona with 10th overall at Monaco and 11th at Spielberg in Austria at the end of June.

He heads to the famous British circuit in middle England holding 10th in the Drivers’ Championship standings — just two points behind Australia’s Jaxon Evans. Team-mate Michael Ammermuller currently leads the series by five points from Frenchman Julien Andlauer.

A non-finish in Austria for Ayhancan Guven has pushed the Turk down from second to seventh in the rankings with Dane Mikkel Pedersen and Dutchman Jaap van Lagen holding third and fourth places.

Al Zubair said: “I’m looking forward to the racing this weekend. Silverstone is a track I like. I was not able to test there last month, so that will give me a disadvantage again, but it has been a track on which I have done quite well in the past. Hopefully I can continue that for the weekend.”

The circuit has been an ever present in the Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup since 1994 and rookie Dennis Olsen set a Porsche lap record in 2017. Last year, Florian Latorre claimed pole position and went on to win the race.

Free practice for the Porsche entrants will take place at 18.00 hrs on Friday, July 12 and the qualifying session takes centre stage on the circuit from 17.15 hrs on Saturday afternoon. The race is scheduled for 11.15 hrs on Sunday (July 14).

