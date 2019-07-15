Al Faisal earns 11th overall finish

SILVERSTONE, England: Oman’s Al Faisal al Zubair came away from the fourth round of the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup at the Silverstone circuit in England with another valuable haul of championship points and 11th place in a race that was led from start-to-finish by the pole-sitting Turkish driver Ayhancan Guven.

The young member of the BWT Lechner Racing Team started the race from seventh position and ceded three places running wide to avoid a spinning car before running with the leading pack to the chequered flag. The Omani’s team-mate Julien Andlauer finished second overall, Florian Latorre was third and defending champion Michael Ammermüller was sixth.

Al Zubair said: “It was a good race. I had a good start and I was happy with my pace. I kept with the people ahead and then, when we settled in, (Joey) Mawson spun in front of me. We went off track and lost three positions and finished P11. That was not great at all, but I think the pace was good and the battled were good, so we can take positives from that to take to the next round.”

Guven began the race from his first Super Cup pole position with Latorre and Jaxon Evans following in his wake and Al Zubair lining up in seventh position amongst the 32 starters.

Evans managed to find a way to pass Latorre on the opening lap to snatch second place and Al Zubair slipped to eighth and was then overtaken by BWT Lechner Racing team-mate Michael Ammermuller on the second tour and moved down to ninth. The leading pack held station through laps three and four with Guven out in front.

Latorre and Julien Andlauer moved ahead of Evans and into second and third places on lap five, but Al Zubair held firm in ninth behind the defending champion until Ammermuller passed Mikkel Pedersen on lap six and snatched seventh place. Larry ten Voorde displaced Evans on the next lap to seize fourth place.

Al Zubair had maintained a solid ninth until lap eight, when he slipped behind Jaap van Lagen and another driver after Joey Mawson spun in front of him.

Guven continued to lead from Andlauer, Latorre and Ten Voorde into lap 10 and there were no changes to the running order inside the top 12 through the 11th, 12th and 13th laps.

Guven held on to claim the win from Andlauer and Latorre and Al Zubair crossed the finish line in

11th place.

The Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup continues with the fifth round at the Hockenheim circuit in Germany on July 25-27.

Related