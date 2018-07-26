Al Ettihad lift ‘Cheer Your Team’ title, beat Al Maragah 3-0

Muscat, July 26 – Al Ettihad team from Al Salam club clinched ‘Cheer Your Team’ championship, which was oragnised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, for the first time beating Al Maragah team from Al Masnah club 3-0 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Wednesday. The scoreline was 25-23, 25-11, 25-22. The match was a tightly contested tie with the three sets going to Al Ettihad. Al Arabi (Bideyah) came third after beating Al Ettihad (Ibri) 3-0 in the third place play-off match. The winners were honoured in a cermony presided over Dr Ghalib Saif al Hosni, CEO of HR at Omantel in the presence of Mohammed al Yahmadi, Chairman of ‘Cheer Your Team’ programme, dignitaries and top officials. Individual Awards: Best spiker: Ahmed al Shizawi (Suhar), Best playmaker: Ayman Awlad Hamed (Al Arabi), Best libero: Bilal al Farsi (Al Maragah), Best blockers: Hilal al Maqbali (Al Ettihad). Best free player: Humaid al Khamisi (Al Maragah).

