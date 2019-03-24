Al Dhahirah tops in ‘Facts for Life’ contest

Muscat, March 24 – Al Dhahirah secured the first place at the level of governorates in the ‘Facts for Life’ Book Competition for the academic year 2016-2017, the results of which were announced on Sunday at the Oman College of Health Science. The honouring ceremony, organised by the Joint Central Committee of ‘Facts for Life’ book, was held under the auspices of Dr Darwish bin Saif al Muharbi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health (MoH) for Administrative and Financial Affairs, in the presence of officials of the Health and Education ministries.

The total number of researches submitted this year stood at 10,920, which were from among the 43,176 tenth grade students.

The MoH Under-Secretary honoured the winners in the competition including students, governorates, schools, principals, teachers, doctors and nurses.

Al Dhahirah Governorate got the first place at the level of governorates, followed by North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah and North Al Batinah in the second, third and fourth places.

The outstanding students at the Sultanate level are as follows:

Hafsa Sulaiman al Farsiyah from Asma bint Amis School for Basic Education in Al Dhahirah bagged first rank for her research titled “The relation between chronic diseases and arterial heart disease”.

Tasnim al Fatih Ali Ashmawi from Al Asma bint al Harith School for Basic Education in North Al Batinah got the second place for her research on “Premarital medical check-up”.

Abrar bint Hamad al Barwaniyah from Sumia School for Basic Education in North Al Sharqiyah came third for her research on “Down Syndrome”. Ashgan bint Shaikhan al Oufiyah from Fayid Al Maarifa School for Basic Education in Muscat ranked fourth for her research on “Malnutrition”.

At the governorate level, the results are as follows:

• Muscat: Halima Abdullah al Hinai (1st), Ayat Ashraf al Hajri (2nd), Ithar Mahmoud al Qassabi (3rd) and Dima Rashid al Rashdi (4th). All are from Fayid al Maarifa School for Basic Education.

• North Al Sharqiyah: Asma Masoud al Toqi from Al Aflaj School for Basic Education (1st), Amar Yasir al Habsi from Al Hawari bin Mohammed al Azdi School (2nd), Isra Osama Mohammed from Sinaw School (3rd) and Jihan Khalfan al Hidaifi from Sinaw School (4th).

• South Al Sharqiyah: Shifa Nassir al Madiloi from Lubaba bint al Harith School for Basic Education (1st), Wisal Awadh al Dawodi from Al Janaan School (2nd), Safa Ali al Sarhani from Al Janaan School (3rd) and Fatima Riyadh al Balushi from Lubaba bint al Harith School (4th).

• South Al Batinah: Al Muntasir Khatir al Mazrooi from Al Numan bin al Bashir School for Basic Education (1st), Intisar Nassir al Maamari from Asma bint Yazid School (2nd), Maryam Abdullah al Balushi from Widam al Ghaf School (3rd) and Rayyan Abdullah al Hajri from Widam al Ghaf School (4th).

• Al Dakhiliyah: Mohammed Hamdi Sadiq from Saleh bin al Mutawakil School for Basic Education (1st), Shaima Sulaiman al Hinai from Sint School (2nd), Marwa Mahfoud al Rashdi from Zainab bint al Rasool School (3rd) and Rima bint Khamis al Maslahi from Aisha al Riyamiyah School (4th).

• Musandam: Mariam Alaa Izat from Jawharat Oman School for Basic Education (1st), Noora Ibrahim al Shihi from Jawharat Oman School (2nd).

• Dhofar: Asil Adham al Yafee from Khoula bint Hakim School for Basic Education (1st), Reem Imad al Din Mohammed from Khoula bint Hakim School (2nd), Ameena Bilah Mohammed Moosa from Khoula bint Hakim School (3rd), Yumna Abdullah Arafa from Al Saadah Girls School as well as Shaima Khalid al Najar from Khoula bint Hakim School (4th).

• North Al Batinah: Jinan Saleh al Shibli from Um Salama School for Basic Education (1st), Manar Ali al Musalmi from Um Salama School (2nd), Amina Ali al Zadjali from Hanin School (3rd) and Hamad Khalfan al Saeedi from Al Otbi School (4th).

• Al Dhahirah: Sundos Ibrahim Taha from Fatima bint Asad School for Basic Education (1st), Rawan Ahmed al Ghafri from Fatima bint Asad School (2nd).

• Al Wusta: Majida Mohammed al Jahafi from Hima School for Basic Education (1st) and Yoza Hamid al Harsosi from Hima School (2nd).

