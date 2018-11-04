Al Dakhiliyah raises pitch for competitions

NIZWA, Nov 4 – A month after launch of Youth Clubs Competition, a team from the Sports Affairs Department in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah has been making all-out efforts to ensure the participation of the community in club competitions. The team consists of Mohammed bin Khalfan al Riyami, Yaqoub bin Sulaiman al Filani, Khalid bin Said al Shaibani, Abdullah bin Khalfan al Rajhi and Fathiya al Omari. The competition includes three age groups in 14 areas.

They are divided into three categories: first category (10-15 years), which can participate in cultural competition (Omani women), poetry and speech; second group (16-22 years), which can participate in photography, arts (drawing) and cultural competition; third group (23-30 years), which can participate in folk art, art (calligraphy) and digital design (smartphone app). Those in the age group 16-30 years can participate in the following areas: theatre, poetry and short films. Khalid al Shaibani, a member of the governorate’s team, said: “The youth committees’ clubs are doing their best to reach various sections of society. A total of 250 people have participated in the club competitions so far.”

Those who wish to participate can register at www.youthcreations.om

AMAL AL ​​RIYAMI