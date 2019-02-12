Al Dakhiliyah council mulls dams for dry areas

NIZWA, Feb 12 – The Municipal Council of the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah has proposed the construction of dams in areas suffering from water scarcity across the governorate. In its second meeting on Tuesday, the council spoke about the importance of finding ways to regulate work of expatriates in the market. The meeting was chaired by Dr Shaikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Hilal al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah and Chairman of the Municipal Council. The council’s Health and Environment Committee made a presentation on the resistance of antibiotics.

It was presented by Humaid bin Suhail al Amri, a specialised nurse in prevention/control of infection at the Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. Members discussed the methods of granting commercial licenses in residential neighbourhoods. The council discussed the stages of implementation of the public park project in Nizwa and readiness of Central Nizwa Slaughterhouse, or its replacement with a modern slaughterhouse. The council examined flaws in the Farq-Marfaa Daris road, including lighting failures on some roads, traffic lights and damage to metal barriers due to traffic accidents.

The council reviewed the two-way road from Farq to Izki in light of the orders from His Majesty the Sultan in 2013 to implement the project.

The council agreed on the need to follow up with the authorities in view of the importance of project in serving the public. That is because of its links to both government and private institutions, colleges and Nizwa University as well as hotels, hotel apartments and commercial centres. Among the topics discussed by the council are activities in industrial areas that are away from villages.

