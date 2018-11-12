Al Dakhiliyah clubs hold youth competitions

NIZWA, Nov 12 – Youth competitions for those in the age group 10 to 15 years have been organised by Bahla Club and Nizwa Club.

Bahla Club held a speech contest that saw 87 participants, while Nizwa Club conducted the declamation (re-giving an important speech) contest that saw 58 participants.

Nizwa Club also hosted a poetry contest with 35 participants. Referees were selected by the clubs’ youth committees.

Yaqoub al Filani, a member of the governorate team, said: “The participation has been excellent and we will continue to hold competitions in the coming days in various clubs of Al Dakhiliyah.” “The number of participants is increasing, with the number reaching 500. We expect all sections of society to encourage talent,” said Al Filani. A number of competitions will be held this week, including a cultural competition on Tuesday at the Fanja School.

On the same day, Al Hamra Club will hold a poetry competition and a cultural competition at Fatima Bint Al Khattab School.

Al Hamra Club will hold a public speaking competition on Wednesday at Ibrahim bin Said Al Abri School. Competitions will continue during this month as well as next month.

AMAL AL ​​RIYAMI