Al Bustan Palace reopens on Oct 30

Muscat: The Al Bustan Palace Hotel will be reopened on October 30 after renovations. During the hotel’s extensive 18-month renovation, the staff members were given opportunity to work in other Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels in Munich, Tokyo, Prague, Aqaba, Manama, Riyadh and Dubai. “Our staff bring a unique blend of experience, passion, and integrity to embody the legendary service that makes us a leading luxury brand,” said Katrin Herz, GM of Al Bustan Palace. “Being surrounded by like-minded hospitality professionals empower them to bring unforgettable moments to life for our guests. With endless opportunities for self-development, we hope that they feel fulfilled and are on the path to experience unprecedented growth, both professionally and personally.”

Related