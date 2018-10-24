Al Bustan Palace Hotel to reopen on October 30

Muscat: The Al Bustan Palace Hotel will be reopened on October 30 after renovations that included refurbishment of many of the hotel’s vital facilities.

During the hotel’s extensive 18-month renovation, the staff members were assigned to task force and cross-exposure opportunities at other Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels around the world, including Munich, Tokyo, Prague, Aqaba, Manama, Riyadh and Dubai.

“Our Ladies and Gentlemen bring a unique blend of experience, passion, and integrity to embody the legendary service that makes us a leading luxury brand,” expressed Katrin Herz, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Being surrounded by like-minded hospitality professionals from around the world who strive to learn from and support each other empowers them to go above and beyond to bring unforgettable moments to life for our guests. With endless opportunities for self-development, we hope that they feel fulfilled and are on the path to experience unprecedented growth, both professionally and personally.”