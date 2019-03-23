Al Buraimi Industrial City discusses social responsibility initiatives

Muscat: The Quality Improvement Committee at Al Buraimi Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), met recently to discuss the latest projects of Madayn in Al Buraimi. Chaired by Abdullah al Mayasi, Director-General of Al Buraimi Industrial City and chairman of the committee, the meeting highlighted the infrastructure development project of Al Buraimi Industrial City, which is being built on an area of 300,000 sqm.

In addition, the committee underscored the establishment of sewage plant and network in addition to the rehabilitation of current services including roads, rain draining and lighting. This project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2019. The committee then discussed the challenges facing investors at the current stage as well as the significance of encouraging the investing companies to support social responsibility initiatives and provide more job opportunities for the Omanis. Moreover, the meeting stressed the importance of giving opportunities and priority to the Omani SMEs and entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that Madayn has formed the committee to enhance the quality of services in the industrial cities, increase the level of performance through cooperation between the industrial cities’ managements and investors, boost the added value of the industrial cities and their contribution to the national economy, and create more investment and job opportunities.

